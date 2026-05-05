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06.05.2026
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Wednesday, 6 May 2026

Police officer from Prime Minister’s security detail charged with domestic violence

Macedonia

05.05.2026

A police officer who was assigned to the security detail of the Prime Minister was charged with physical assault of his wife. The attack happened a few days ago, and was reported during the on-going campaign to seriously react to allegations of domestic violence.

Prime Minister Mickoski said today that such instances will not be tolerated. “The system works and the relevant institutions are acting upon the reports. This is further proof that no-one will be protected from accountability”, said Mickoski.

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