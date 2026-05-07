Top Council of Europe official Berset acknowledges that Bulgaria has not implemented ECHR rulings

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset visited Macedonia today and discussed the numerous cases that Macedonian organizations in Bulgaria won before the European Court of Human Rights affirming their right to organize, but which remain unimplemented.

Berset said that the Court has an important role in implementing its own decisions, and acknowledged that these verdicts have not been implemented yet. “And we are working on it. We made certian progress, I would say, in the past month, it takes some time”, said Berset, who added that the stability of the process is important so that the decision is not just symbolic.

Berset also acknowledged that implementation of these sentences has taken too long. Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski added that Macedonia has dutifully implemented the decisions of the ECHR. “The European Convention and the verdicts of the ECHR, besides their implementation and common space for the rule of law, are also a moral compass for the member-states. It may not be easy, but it is an obligation of the member-states to implement the decisions”, said Mucunski, adding that he expects that all countries that are members of the Council of Europe will assume their responsiblities in accordance with the conventions.