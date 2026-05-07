We are building a future based on knowledge, Mickoski says during the Macedonian – German business summit

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski spoke today at the German-Macedonian Business Summit 2026, organized by the network of German Chambers of Commerce Abroad, on the topic of “Application of Technology, Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence as Drivers of Economic Development”. Mickoski emphasized that the world is changing at an unprecedented speed and that economic power today is not measured only through natural resources or market size, but through knowledge, innovation, technology and the ability to quickly adapt.

That is why, as a country, we see digital transformation not as a choice, but as a national priority. Our goal is clear — to build a modern, efficient and competitive economy that will be integrated into European value chains and will create opportunities for domestic companies, young people and future generations, the Prime Minister said.

The event was attended by senior representatives from the business sector from Macedonia, Germany and the region. In his address, Mickoski also highlighted the role of Germany as one of Macedonia’s most important economic partners.

For us, Germany is more than an economic partner. It is a symbol of industrial power, technological development, discipline, innovation and a stable economic model that has been creating value and progress for decades, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister indicated that the Government remains committed to creating a stable and predictable business climate, by reducing administrative barriers, digitizing services and modernizing infrastructure. He assessed that the time when economic growth was based on cheap labor is behind us and that the new economy requires smart factories, automation, artificial intelligence, green technologies and continuous investments in human capital.

Our vision is to create a country in which young engineers, programmers, innovators and entrepreneurs will not have to seek their future abroad, but will have the opportunity to create at home — in a modern economy that values ​​their knowledge and talent, Mickoski said.