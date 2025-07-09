 Skip to main content
10.07.2025
Mickoski: memorandums agreed to begin the billion EUR natural gas investment

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced that the Government signed a memorandum with the Turkish Kazanci Holding to build natural gas plants in Macedonia worth a total of a billion EUR. Mickoski was speaking at a round table in Kumanovo on the energy stability in Macedonia.

The company has more than 25 years of experience and has installed over 3,500 MW in eight countries. We plan to work with them to build a secondary gas network, urban heating networks and cogenerative plants with 500 MW capacity, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that work on the planned wind power investment in the area of Stip, Karbinci and Radovis will begin soon, at a total worth of 450 million EUR, adding 20 percent to the current total electricity production.

