Government declares state of crisis to better manage a dozen active forest fires

The Government declared a 30 days long state of crisis following the simultaneous breaking out of several major forest fires. One of them is active north of the capital Skopje.

The decision will enable better coordination of all the relevant institutions – the army, the police, firefighting units, the Center for crisis management and the Search and rescue bureau, as well as the municipalities. We will mobilize all resources, said Government spokeswoman Marija Miteva.

A total of 11 active fires are being tackled at the same time. These include affected forests near Makedonski Brod and Samokov, pastures in Volino – near Struga, a fire in Caska beneath Solunska Glava peak and near the Tetovo – Gostivar highway.

A local fire broke out in the Bitola hospital yesterday. Only dry grass was burnt and the buildings were not affected – there are no report of patients being injured either. The fire was put out quickly.