The Netherlands wants to see Macedonia as part of the European Union

Dutch Foreign Minister Casper Veldkamp said that his country would love to see Macedonia join the European Union.

Of course we’d like to see (North) Macedonia in another family, the EU family. We know that (North) Macedonia is working hard on that. We cherish that. It is important to meet the so-called Copenhagen criteria, the rule of law, transparency and good governance. We really find that to be important. But when I also look back at the meeting we had it shows that in many ways we are likeminded. As smaller European countries we are in a world full of war, even around the European continent, and we have to work together, Minister Veldkamp said after a meeting with Macedonian Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski in the Hague.

Veldkamp emphasized that this is his second meeting with Mucunski in a short span of time, after the recent NATO summit, where Macedonia and the Netherlands sit as “part of the same family”. He thanked Mucunski for his professional approach.