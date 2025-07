The families of the young people who died in the Kocani nightclub disaster held a commemoration today, on Petrovden, the religious holiday honored by the city.

62 black and white balloons were released in the air in memory of the youngsters who died in the inferno, as local actress Natalija Teodosievska read out the names. The parents marched through the streets of the city with pictures of their lost children, as they do every week since the disaster.