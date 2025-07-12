Interior Ministry assigns protection detail to Mayor Arsovska

The Interior Ministry informed that it has assigned a non-stop protection detail to Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska, following her frequent allegations of threats and the latest claim of attack in Skopje’s Cair district.

The Ministry also informed the public about the chronology of its response to Arsovska’s allegations, including that it has filed criminal charges against one person who allegedly threatened Arsovska while driving past her on June 1st; has launched a disciplinary procedure against a police officer who wrote a threatening message to Arsovska on a social media channel and is working to investigate allegations from an Arsovska political ally that she was also threatened even as she refused to come to a police station.

Regarding Arsovska’s claim that she was attacked on Friday, which is seen as the most serious incident so far, the Ministry said that two alleged perpetrators have been detained. Meanwhile, Arsovska refused to sign the notes from her testimony in a police station, the Ministry said.

State prosecutors informed that the two suspects are charged with violence – one of them acting verbally while the other also tried to assault Arsovska. The prosecutors are demanding detention for one of the suspects.