Poll finds VMRO and Mickoski far ahead of the competition

The latest poll conducted by Market Vision for MKD.mk shows that VMRO-DPMNE maintains a commanding lead on the political scene with 23.8 percent of the popular support. DUI is distant second with 5.5 percent, still ahead of the once second largest party in Macedonia – SDSM – with 5.1 percent.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski is far and away the most trusted politician in Macedonia with 26.9 percent of the citizens opting for him. DUI’s Ali Ahmeti is second with 6 percent, and SDSM’s Venko Filipce is third with 4.7 percent.

When asked which party will they vote for in the next elections, 52.8 percent of the 1,200 polled citizens opted for VMRO, 11.3 percent for SDSM, and 11.3 percent for DUI. The VLEN coalition, which led DUI slightly in the previous polls, is now 2.5 percent behind, due to the withdrawal of Arben Taravari’s party from VLEN.

A total of 34.3 percent of the polled citizens said that Macedonia is heading in a good direction, which is a 2 percent rise compared to the poll conducted in April. 40.5 percent believe that Macedonia is headed in the wrong direction – down from 42.5 percent in April.