Mickoski compared the Bulgarian stance on Macedonia with the Russian position on Ukraine

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski compared the latest Bulgarian position on Macedonia, as its members of the European Parliament led this body to deny the Macedonian language and national identity, as the position of Russia toward Ukraine.

The goals of the Bulgarian politicians are no different from the goal set by the Russian leadership in Ukraine, and that is to try to assimilate the Macedonian people and to conduct a form of identity engineering that is that last thing we should see happen in Europe in the 21st century, especially from an EU member state that should espouse European values. Instead of offering a hand to Macedonia, instead of supporting us toward full EU membership, which is part of the Friendship Treaty, they pursue a different goal and it is good that all were able to see that. It is good that now all know what is the final goal. It is not to make sure that a few hundred Macedonian citizens are part of the Constitution, but something far deeper and more dangerous for Europe as well. In this way, the EU loses part of its image and I don’t know how much longer will it show patients for our eastern neighbor.