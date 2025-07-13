Poll: citizens support the UK arrangement, believe in reports of corruption involving Zaev and Filipce

The Market Vision/MKD.mk poll that was published yesterday shows that 41 percent of the 1,200 citizens who were polled approve the recently signed strategic partnership threaty with the United Kingdom. The treaty is expected to provide funding for a fast new north-south railway, as well as for other major infrastructure projects.

29.1 percent of those polled do not support the agreement, while the rest said that they are not informed of it or have never heard of it.

Additionally, 53.1 percent of the citizens believe that news reports about involvement of top SDSM party officials, such as the Zaev family and new leader Venko Filipce, in the major coal mining scandal. Only 15 percent said that they don’t believe in their involvement, while 31.9 percent said that they are not sufficiently informed. Companies owned by the Zaev family were reportedly involved in mining coal in Greece that was later sold to the REK Bitola plant at a huge price, while Filipce has received a luxury vehicle from the Zaev company.

In another Zaev scandal, 59.3 percent said that they believe in the reports that Zaev is building skyscrapers in Dubai.