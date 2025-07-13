Section of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway opened to commuters

A 20 kilometer section of the long delayed Kicevo – Ohrid highway was opened for commuters today, in time for the height of the tourist season.

Only one year after we assumed responsibility for leading the country, we unstuck one of the largest and most delayed infrastructure projects in Macedonia. This highway served as testiment to decline, a shameful picture of a country stuck in place, and now it’s symbol of the new time, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

The Vrbjani – Botun is the southernmost and flattest section of the highway, whose remaining 37 kilometers are in more difficult terrain where various issues and political pressures dragged the work for over a decade.

I promised that we will resolve the problems that we have and that we will complete the entire highway by the end of next year. This was a forgotten, neglected projects, which had no workers, engineers or machines when we came. It is also a symbol of the dedication of this Government and the difference between us and our political opponents, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.