14.07.2025
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 14 July 2025

Over 20 fires reported today, eight remain active

Macedonia

13.07.2025

Two dozen fires were active across Macedonia today, and over half of them were put out during the day, reported the Crisis management center.

Of the eight fires registered as still active this afternoon, one rages near the village of Nikolic on lake Dojran, in the village of Laski near Vinica, between the villages of Dzidimirci and Krusje near Veles, near Makedonski Brod, Cegrane and over the village Umin Dol between Skopje and Kumanovo. Of the serious fires north of Skopje that raged earlier this week, one is still active in the municipality of Cucer Sandevo.

