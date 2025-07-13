 Skip to main content
14.07.2025
Monday, 14 July 2025

Opening of the 65th Ohrid Summer Festival

Culture

13.07.2025

The 65th Ohrid Summer festival opened yesterday with a performance by the Macedonian Philharmonics orchestra, conducted by Claire Huangci.

Let us open our hearts, let allow the art to capture us and transform us, said President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, who opened the festival.

Pianists Lukas Vondracek and Rokas Zubovas, cellist Daniel Muller-Schott, the Tyrolean Symphony Orchestra, Modigliani String Quartet and the Chamber Orchestra of Bologna Philharmonic are among the performers who will take the stages in the St. Sophia cathedral, the ancient theater and the Dolni Saraj palace grounds.

An interesting event is planned for August 3rd, with a performance of Symphony of Beats – Carmina Burana by the Serbian electronic duo IDQ with dozens of other performers.

