 Skip to main content
15.07.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 15 July 2025

Search for best locations to build gas plants

Macedonia

14.07.2025

Talks with the Turkish Kazanci Group and other companies are advancing on the location on the planned gas plants, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. The plants will be built near larger urban areas, so they can provide both electricity and water heating in winter.

There are several potential locations in Skopje, as well as a location in Kumanovo, then Tetovo and Gostivar. In Bitola, the issue is settled with the program for heating through REK Bitola, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that cities like Prilep, Veles, Stip, Strumica and Kavadarci remain on the list, and that talks are taking place with other potential gas investors.

Related Articles

Culture  | 13.07.2025
Opening of the 65th Ohrid Summer Festival
Macedonia  | 13.07.2025
Over 20 fires reported today, eight remain active
Macedonia  | 13.07.2025
Section of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway opened to commuters