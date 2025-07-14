Search for best locations to build gas plants

Talks with the Turkish Kazanci Group and other companies are advancing on the location on the planned gas plants, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. The plants will be built near larger urban areas, so they can provide both electricity and water heating in winter.

There are several potential locations in Skopje, as well as a location in Kumanovo, then Tetovo and Gostivar. In Bitola, the issue is settled with the program for heating through REK Bitola, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that cities like Prilep, Veles, Stip, Strumica and Kavadarci remain on the list, and that talks are taking place with other potential gas investors.