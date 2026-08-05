Healthcare Fund will focus on the high costs of treatment abroad

Overcoming the problem of the large outflow of funds for treatment abroad and for orthopedic devices, as well as changing the system for controlling sick leave will be the focus of the work of the new director of the public Health Insurance Fund (FZO), Zlatko Perinski.

According to Perinski, in the area of ​​treatment abroad, in the area of ​​sick leave and in the area of ​​IT infrastructure, new steps will have to start immediately. Perinski explained that he asked the fund directors to prepare a list for creating a working group that will be led by the deputy director on a daily basis.

Where there is a need for financial implications to overcome the challenges, they will be provided. Where there is no need, we will work on them on an ongoing basis. The largest outflows are for treatment abroad. Three separate sectors are involved in approving the treatment abroad and one case is distributed across all three, with no continuity. On an annual basis we spend an average of 500 million denars for this. , informed Perinski.

This is one point that is covered in the report of the State Audit Office, and the second point that is most acute for them is sick leave. According to Perinski, the system of controlling sick leave must be changed.

In the list for subsidized medicine, the most acute issue, according to Perinski, was for pantoprazole, or nolplaza – a gastric drug. Perinski explained that there are three generics that can substitute this drug, which is prescribed too libearlly.