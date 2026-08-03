Low levels of the Danube forced Hungary to shut down its nuclear plant

Hungary was forced to shut down its Paks nuclear plant, that supplies about half of the country’s electricity, due to the exceptionally low levels of the Danube. The lack of water can prevent sufficient cooling of the plant, that is situated downstream of Budapest.

Similar crises are reported along the Danube, with Romania today mining the riverbed at one location to divert water toward its own energy plant. The serious drought is visible all along the Danube, as well as with the levels of the Rhine. Initial worries are about the possible spike in energy prices, with the plant shutdowns, while the total financial and environmental harm will yet be determined.