Investments of over a billion EUR in public healthcare in 2026

Public healthcare is one of my top personal priorities, but also the priorities of the Government. Unfortunately, it is a process that requires time, energy, patience, but most of all it requires money, because what has been destroyed for years, to be more precise for decades, unfortunately we cannot fix it overnight, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during today’s visit to the clinical hospital in Bitola. The Prime Minister reminded that this year more than one billion euros have been invested in healthcare.

As a Government, this year we are allocating a record amount of more than 1 billion euros for healthcare and the needs of citizens for healthcare services. I must admit that everything that we can do as a Government in the past period and the one that follows, we will do. This type of project impresses me. But this is just the beginning, our goal is complete renovation. We are going step by step towards equipping both human capacity and other resources through equipment and apparatus necessary to provide the healthcare services to citizens, what they need. So far, we have managed to provide part of what was missing, but from now on we will continue in that direction with undiminished dynamics, emphasized Prime Minister Mickoski.

During the visit to the Bitola hospital, Mickoski was informed about the investments in that public healthcare institution. “In the period ahead, even greater challenges await us, but we as a Government are firmly oriented to create a modern healthcare system that will respond to the needs of citizens in any sense. This is how we have worked and will repeat it so far, and this is how I plan to continue working”, emphasized Mickoski.