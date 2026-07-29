Number of new cases in Gostivar drops to pre-crisis levels

The epidemic in Gostivar caused by polluted water is calming down. 71 new cases of symptoms possibly caused by the pollution have been registered in the past day, which is at the level of cases before June 25, when between 50 and 100 cases were registered daily, announced Health Minister Saso Klekovski at today’s press conference. He added that the quality of water in the city’s water supply has improved and that there is better chlorination – even though the water is still not to be used for drinking.

We believe that the epidemic is calming down. The end of the epidemic must only come when, based on epidemiological surveys, it is determined that there are no more cases related to the city’s water supply in Gostivar. This number of new patients may be for completely different reasons, Klekovski said.

The minister said that such a decrease is due to the improvement of the quality of water in the city’s water supply, because the water has been adequately chlorinated for several days and he expects a decrease in the number, but, he said, the Steering Committee should still say after additional checks when the water will be suitable for drinking and preparing food.

As soon as the residual chlorine level is achieved in all endpoints where there are negative tests at the endpoints, the Steering Committee will say that the water is suitable for drinking and preparing food, said Klekovski.

At today’s press conference, Klekovski informed that three new cases of the West Nile fever have been confirmed, two at the Infectious Diseases Clinic and one at the Neurology Clinic. . The Minister explained that various tests are being conducted for the cases, emphasizing that epidemiological surveys are being conducted immediately.