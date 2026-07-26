Another storm expected on Monday

Following the storm earlier this week, citizens are warned that strong rain and even hail are possible on Monday.

Local instability accompanied by torrential rain and thunderstorms will affect most of the country tomorrow, the meteorological service announced.

According to atmospheric analyses, in some places the processes will develop into a short-term storm accompanied by gale-force winds whose speed will exceed 60 kilometers per hour, and there are conditions for isolated hail. After this wave, forecasters expect stabilization and warming under the influence of high air pressure.

Mostly cloudy weather with rain is also expected in the Skopje Valley, where in some parts there will be conditions for intensive processes accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorms and the possibility of hail.