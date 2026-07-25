Number of new patients in Gostivar down to 80

Healthcare Minister Saso Klekovski said that current situation of the citizens of Gostivar shows improvements, in that there has been a decrease in the number of people seeking medical attention.

Today, we have 80 newly registered patients, which is half from the previous day and we are definitely on a downward trend. The total number of patients is around 4,000. So far, there have been only 750 reports of infectious diseases, and 490 have been surveyed, so I can say that the epidemic is entering a calming phase and the phase of a full epidemiological analysis to determine the chronology of events is beginning. At the moment, we need to start separating what is an epidemic disease and what is a disease of regular gastroenteritis, Klekovski said.

Local authorities in Gostivar pumped untreated water directly into the public supply, causing a massive number of citizens to seek medical assistance.

Klekovski added that, however, despite the decrease in the number of infected people, according to the latest analyses, the water from the city’s water supply system cannot still be used even for technical purposes.