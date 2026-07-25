Orban: the new Government wants to eliminate the entire opposition

The new Government of Hungary rules autocratically and wants to completely eliminate the entire opposition, said former Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his first major public address in Romania after the April elections. The Magyar regime adopted changes to the Constitution that are forcing the President to resign even though his term is not yet finished, and prosecutors are launching raids against Orban’s Fidesz party.

Under the new rules, no one will be able to serve as prime minister for more than two terms in the future, and no one will be able to serve as a member of parliament for more than three terms.

The new government wants to eliminate the entire opposition, Orban said.

At the same time, he added that the new government lacks the capacity to govern and assessed that it will not be able to overcome the crisis this fall, which, according to him, will be caused by shortages and high prices of energy. Orban said that his party must “support groups and organizations of people who love freedom.”

Fidesz currently does not function as a party, but as a service center, an incubator, a nursery, if you like, he said during his address in Romania, for a large gathering of the local Hungarian community.