Mucunski: Osmani knows very well what he negotiated with Bulgaria

Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski criticized his predecessor Bujar Osmani in a Facebook post, after Osmani again insisted that the concessions he made to Bulgaria do not derail Macedonia’s EU accession prospects and don’t cause an obligation to compromise with the Macedonian national identity.

Osmani knows very well what he negotiated, what he accepted and in what condition he left the country, which is why he should not distort the facts and interpret other people’s statements, said Mucunski in his comments.

In the post, Mucunski also addresses Osmani’s political legitimacy, pointing out that he has failed to gain the trust of even his closest fellow citizens in Cair, during the mayoral race last year.

A politician who has failed to gain the trust of neither his closest fellow citizens in Cair, nor his neighbors, or the people who know him best, is truly the last one who should be giving lessons on political legitimacy, wrote Mucunski, adding that after such a defeat “many would show political responsibility and withdraw, instead of continuing to give lessons”.

The Minister stressed that the position of the current Government has been unchanged since the beginning of its mandate.

Despite his spins, the position of this Government has been clear and unchanged from day one. For more than two years we have been hearing accusations that we will give in, give up and accept everything that was previously agreed upon. Instead, we have shown consistency, principledness and clear protection of Macedonian national interests with our actions. That is clear today both at home and among our international partners – the Minister states.