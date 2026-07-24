Government campaign succeeds – UNESCO did not declare Ohrid as part of the endangered cultural heritage

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has decided to retain the Ohrid Region’s status as a protected World Cultural Heritage Site.

The decision was made today by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, at its 48th session held in Busan, Republic of Korea, not to inscribe the natural and cultural heritage of the Ohrid Region on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

This decision is an expression of confidence in the activities undertaken and in the clear determination of the state, in cooperation with the Republic of Albania, to continue implementing the recommendations of the World Heritage Committee, the World Heritage Centre and the Advisory Bodies.

At the same time, this decision does not mean that the challenges have been overcome. On the contrary, it represents a strong commitment to further intensify activities to preserve the outstanding universal value of the Ohrid Region.

Macedonia remains fully committed to the implementation of the Management Plan and the Strategic Rehabilitation Plan, to strengthening institutional coordination, to establishing a management body, as well as to further close cooperation with the Republic of Albania in the management of this transboundary world heritage.

In the coming period, the implementation of specific protection measures will continue, including the preparation of the transboundary Strategic Environmental Impact Assessment, strengthening inspection supervision and dealing with illegal constructions, as well as activities for the protection and restoration of the Studencishko Blato.

Ambassador Nikolov expressed his gratitude to the Member States of the World Heritage Committee for their constructive approach and trust, as well as to the World Heritage Centre, the advisory bodies and all partners who contribute to the preservation of the Ohrid Region with their expertise and cooperation.

The Ohrid Region is an invaluable natural and cultural treasure of outstanding universal value. Its preservation is our national responsibility, but also a common obligation towards the world heritage and future generations.

The proposed draft decision to inscribe the Ohrid region on the List of World Heritage in Danger was decided not to be adopted by the World Heritage Committee. This outcome is no coincidence, especially since the strong efforts of the Government in the last two years were recognized and welcomed by the Organization, especially considering the series of negative reports from 2017 onwards.

Otherwise, the failure to adopt an already proposed decision to inscribe a world heritage site on the List of World Heritage in Danger is an extremely rare occurrence. Such are the cases with Venice and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia in 2021. Therefore, this makes the success of our country particularly significant and historic. Ohrid and Macedonia have received well-deserved international support, support that is at the same time a strong obligation and which will have to be justified in the period to come.

We remain firmly committed to fulfilling all commitments undertaken and to ensuring long-term, efficient and sustainable protection of the Ohrid Region, in accordance with the UNESCO World Heritage Convention.