Former football federation chief Sejdini released from detention with a bail of a 1.15 million EUR

The Basic Criminal Court in Skopje accepted the offered guarantee of over 1.15 million euros for Muamed Sejdini, former head of the Football Federation of Macedonia (FFM), who is charged with corruption. This means that Sejdini will be released from detention and allowed to defend himself from freedom.

The court in Skopje informs that the guarantee consists of establishing a mortgage on real estate, and at the same time, in order to ensure the presence of the suspect in the further course of the procedure, a precautionary measure was imposed by seizing his passport.

Sejdini was detained for 30 days on April 24, due to the risk of flight and the possibility of influencing witnesses and obstructing the investigation. The detention was later extended by a decision of the Criminal Council.

Following the submitted proposal for the lifting of the detention measure with the determination of a guarantee and a positive opinion received from the Public Prosecutor, the judge of the preliminary procedure issued a decision accepting the proposal and accepting the offered guarantee, and given that no appeal was filed against the decision, it became final, after which the suspect was released to defend himself at liberty – the Criminal Code states in a statement.

Sejdini is suspected of the criminal offense of embezzlement under Article 354, paragraph 3, in conjunction with paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, in the period from November to December 2024, the suspect, as president of the FFM, obtained an illegal property benefit of almost 660 thousand euros for a legal entity from Skopje. Sejdini allegedly rigged the contract to build a stand at the Ohrid football stadium, that was funded by UEFA to the tune of 3.3 million EUR.