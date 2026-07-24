Government is open for all who want to contribute, says Mickoski as new minister Zejnula is elected

The Government is open to all individuals with ability, prepared to assume responsibility, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, as the Parliament elected Zulfikar Zejnula as minister of the Government in charge of relations with the Turkish community. The inclusion of Zejnula increases the VMRO-DPMNE majority to 59, as his party joined VMRO in coalition.

Hristijan Mickoski emphasized to the MPs that the maturity of the Government “is seen in the openness of the institutions to all who have knowledge, capacity and a sincere intention to contribute and not to ask, as he emphasized, who comes from where, but with trust, with work, with institutions that function and with people who are ready to take responsibility when it is most difficult”.

Today, before you, I am not asking for support for just one candidate, I am asking for support for the principle that institutions should be led by people who can take responsibility, make decisions and work in the interest of all citizens, regardless of their ethnic or political affiliation, said Mickoski, explaining the proposal.

Our country, Mickoski pointed out, today needs stability, from institutions that function, from people who will not waste their energy on political calculations, but will invest it in solving the problems of the citizens.

That is why today I am proposing Zejnula as Minister without Portfolio. This proposal is part of a broader policy that we have been pursuing since the very beginning – a policy of partnership, mutual trust and taking joint responsibility for the future of the state. That partnership is not based on divisions, but on a common determination to work for the interests of all citizens. I believe that this is precisely where the maturity of a government is seen – to open institutions to all who have knowledge, capacity and a sincere intention to contribute, not to ask who comes from where, but with trust, with work, with institutions that function and with people who are ready to take responsibility when it is most difficult – pointed out Mickoski.