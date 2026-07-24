Nationalist Greek member of the European Parliament insults Macedonia, threatens a new veto

Greek nationalist member of the European Parliament Emmanuel Fragkos lashed out at Macedonia and threatened that Greece will again block our EU accession.

Fragkos, who represents the natonalist Greek Solution party, said that Macedonia’s application for EU membership is ridiculous. In his latest speech, he accused Macedonia of falsifying history, while also harshly criticizing the Greek government for its passivity and not doing more to block Macedonia.

The European Union must not turn a blind eye. “Skopje” is seeking European integration. That is ridiculous. At the same time, they continue to build a false narrative based on the theft of Greek history, while the unacceptable Greek Government is busy with other things, Fragkos said.