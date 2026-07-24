Water in Valandovo cleared for use

The water from the city water supply in Valandovo is back in free use today, informed the Food and Veterinary Agency, which lifted the previous ban on drinking the water. Valandovo Mayor Gjoko Kamcev announced this at a press conference today.

The initial ban was issued on Wednesday after testing done by the Institute of Public Health in Skopje found an increased level of arsenic in the drinking water from the city water supply. Yesterday, however, Mayor Kamcev presented new results from an urgent analysis conducted by the same Institute, which stated that the measured concentration of arsenic is 1.47 micrograms per liter, which falls within the permitted limits.

Valandovo as a city, and the settlements of Chalakli, Dedeli and Rabrovo, were affected by the quality and safety of drinking water in the past period. We witnessed a situation in which many fell for certain stories conducted in parallel with the situation in Gostivar. I can freely say, also because I was the director of the public utility company 15 or more years ago, that the quality of water in Valandovo from what I see in the analyzes has not changed since then to this day. The well system that Valandovo uses has existed since 1989, Kamcev pointed out.