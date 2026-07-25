Nikoloski: Skopje city train will be put in service on September 1st

The Skopje city train will begin operations on September 1st, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, with the first of the planned three lines. Nikoloski added that the public railways company will continue to enable regular freight traffic on Corridor 10 and the passenger trains to Veles, Prilep and Bitola, even after the recent large scale theft of copper wiring on the tracks east of Skopje.

After the massive plundering and devastation of the railroad energy infrastructure, I met with the heads of the railway infrastructure and transportation companeis Sinisa Ivanovski and Dejan Kosutic. The trains will keep operating. I am convinced that the thieves will be caught soon, said Nikoloski.

Regarding the Ohrid – Kicevo highway, Nikoloski informed that two of the galleries designed to prevent landslides are already completed and that in the coming months the most difficult 10 kilometers of the route will be opened.