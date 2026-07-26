The Government will support the development of Skopje

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski welcomed the successful completion of the process to purchase 150 electric buses for Skopje and other cities.

I just want to congratulate the Mayor on his work because I would say that in these few months, great steps have been made in projects that were nowhere to be seen, that is, were stuck and with dedicated work, I can say that in these few months since Orce Gjorgjievski has been Mayor, enormous progress has been seen, as you yourself have heard, by the New Year we expect not only this project but others to be completed. The City of Skopje will also receive trucks, cisterns and street sweepers from the Government for better hygiene by the New Year. The tender here is completed, I also think that those formal processes with customs and the like have been completed, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

Unfortunately, we cannot fix everything that has been destroyed for decades overnight, but of course with focused work, with dedicated work you see that even those things that are impossible become reality and become possible. I thank the councilors who support the work of the mayor, the administration of the City of Skopje, the colleagues from the Government, to all those who are involved in the implementation of these projects, here I am thinking primarily of the mayors in the City of Skopje. We as a Government will continue to support the municipalities, and I am convinced that Orce, the character he is, will continue to be even more dedicated, even more dedicated, even though he is already maximally dedicated, to continue to implement the projects that he intended to implement, which are a priority for Skopje, the Prime Minister added.