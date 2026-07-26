“Macedonia will continue to have the lowest fuel prices in the region”

Citizens should be assured that we will continue to be the country with the lowest gas prices in the region, even though these prices are formed on the global stock markets, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski discussing the continued pressure from the high oil prices.

We are monitoring the oil situation on world markets and we still remain a country with by far the lowest prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in the region. If necessary, we will react in the same way we have reacted so far, even though these are stock market products that do not depend on whether someone is a better or worse entrepreneur or a better or worse politician, said Mickoski in response to a journalist’s question.

The Prime Minister emphasized that everyone buys oil from the same place, but, as he pointed out, unlike the countries in the region, we have by far the lowest prices. “We will continue to pursue this policy in the coming period and will react if necessary”, emphasized Mickoski