Mickoski: we will deliver on the reforms and then it’s up to the EU to decide if we deserve membership

We are committed to reforms, we will do everything that is up to us, and it remains for the European Commission to judge whether we really deserve to be part of the European Union on the basis of what was delivered, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

They say that it is a process based on merit – the more you deliver, the more you get, said Mickoski after an online working meeting dedicated to the Reform Agenda and the European integration process, with the Director of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighborhood, Geert Jan Kopman.

Mickoski said that at the meeting it was pointed out that Macedonia is the only country working on the reforms planned for implementation by December. “We will not, he emphasized, sign capitulations and white sheets of paper as the previous government did, while it did not deliver anything at home”, added the Prime Minister regarding the Bulgarian demands.

We had a morning meeting with the people from Brussels from the enlargement department. We have now discussed those reforms that are part of the Reform Agenda in the grace period for December and those that are on a normal track until December, which expire in 2026. We are the only country in the region that is working on reforms by December, at least that is what they said. We remain committed to that delivery. In other words, we will do everything that depends on us. We will not sign capitulations and white sheets of paper as the previous government did, and not deliver anything at home. So we will do everything related to the reforms, to our homework, and then we leave it to the people from Brussels, to the European Commission to judge whether we really deserve to be part of the European Union based on delivery, because they always tell me and I hear that there when I go to meetings that this is a process based on merit, that is, the more you deliver, the more you get. Here we will try to deserve that through the delivery of reforms, we will leave it to them from now on – stated Mickoski.