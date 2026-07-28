Nikoloski: World Bank report finds Macedonia with record growth in air travel and tourism in Eastern and Central Europe

The World Bank report, which shows Macedonia with the highest growth in air travel and tourism in Europe and Central Asia, is motivation to work even harder, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, sharing the report on social media. Nikoloski emphasized that Macedonia is registering record statistics in the growth of tourism through air traffic, despite the conditions of global crisis, emphasizing that this is an exceptional success that has been recognized by the World Bank.

The success and growth of air traffic in Macedonia is noted in the World Bank’s analysis of tourism growth. With a growth of 40 percent annually, Macedonia is recognized as the best example of a country with the highest growth in passenger arrivals in Europe and Central Asia, Nikoloski said.

The measures of subsidizing new airlines and the successes we are achieving, he points out, have positioned Macedonia at the top in attracting new tourists and driving the economy through tourism. These successes are also confirmed by the work of the Ohrid airport, where a record over three thousand passengers were served in just one day, which is a huge success for an airport of this type. We will continue in the coming period with even more investments in air traffic and tourism, the Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister wrote in his social media statement.