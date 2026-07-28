Significant reduction of fuel prices expected next week

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said today that he expects a more significant reduction in the price of diesel and gas to come next week, after yesterday the Energy Regulatory Commission (RKE) made a decision to increase the retail prices of oil derivatives by an average of 4.55 percent.

Mickoski, answering a journalist’s question about the increase, noted that import taxes are re-evaluated every two weeks, and the next analysis is due by the 31st, when the average for that period will be made.

You know that excise duties are analyzed every two weeks. The second half of the month is now ending and on Monday we will make an average for that period. Based on those parameters, the price of oil derivatives will be affected. It is good that the price has been falling for two days in a row. Today it has stabilized somewhere around 85-86 dollars per barrel, so I expect a greater reduction in the price of diesel and gasoline next week. What is important is that this is a stock exchange product and all countries buy from the same market. We, as a country, have by far the lowest price of diesel and unleaded gasoline in the region, and even among the lowest in Europe, Mickoski emphasized during a visit to the municipality of Ilinden.

According to the decision of the RKE, from midnight, the maximum price of EUROSUPER BS-95 gasoline will be 93 denars per liter, while EUROSUPER BS-98 will be sold at 95 denars per liter. As a reason for the price correction, the ERC points out that the reference prices on world markets are growing.