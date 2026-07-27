Pro-Bulgarian news sites coordinate their reporting

Half a dozen news sites are being published by the Bulgarian nationalist organization “Foundation Macedonia”, and they are working to spread information that harms the relations between the two countries, reports 360 Degrees.

According to the investigative site, the coordination is between outlets with similar names such as Vestimak, Vestimk, 24mk, mk24, etc. All were registered in 2023 and publish more or less the same news, promoting the Bulgarian positions.

Most of the heated rhetoric comes on the social media where these news items are published, where they serve as kindling for the deteriorated relations between the two countries as Bulgaria continues to block Macedonia from opening its EU accession talks.

Viktor Stojanov, head of the Foundation Macedonia, was banned from entering Macedonia because of his persistent spreading of hate speech.