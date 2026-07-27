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28.07.2026
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Tuesday, 28 July 2026

Legendary actor Goce Todorovski dies aged 75

Culture

27.07.2026

Goce Todorovski, one of the best loved Macedonian actors, died today aged 75.

Todorovski was best known for his comedy roles, and especially for his roles in the long running Macedonian Folk Tales program, that presented the best known stories from the oral tradition. With his legendary partner in the shows, Vanco Nikoleski, Goce portrayed ordinary peasants, from the past, as well as shrewd trickster characters.

In a career spanning over five decades, he was known as a theater actor as well, in Solunski Patrdii, Pain and Anger, Deadman’s weekend and other classic plays. He also had memorable roles in movies such as the Red Horse, Happy New ’49, Before the Rain and Liberation of Skopje.

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