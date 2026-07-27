“Water in Gostivar can be used for personal hygiene, fault lies with the local authorities”

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, regarding the water pollution case in Gostivar, stressed that the officials responsible to manage the situation are consulting with experts, that the water in the city can now be used for technical and hygiene needs, and will soon be potable again.

We should all be clear that this is a responsibility that lies with the the local government, and it is very important to state this, because these services are exclusively the responsibility of the municipality. There is a way for the municipality to communicate with state institutions in terms of inspections and the like. As for Gostivar, as of today there is already technical water, in the past few days the parameters have been positive when I say that the installations have been purified, that is, hyperchlorinated, and today citizens can already use it for technical use, not for drinking and cooking, said Prime Minister Mickoski in an interview.

The Prime Minister added that this hyperchlorination process is expected to continue in the coming days and probably in the second half of this week the water will be able to be used for drinking and preparing food.

Regarding accountability for the crisis, Mickoski pointed out that the director of the public utility company is not appointed by the Government, but by the local administration, such as the mayor, and that the prosecution is doing its job to determine responsibility.

If you behave irresponsibly in that way, that is something that can at least be expected that a person who is appointed to lead that institution will behave in the way that several people behaved there, not one person. You cannot make a decision and implement that decision alone without receiving an order or calling for help from certain people for logistics. In this case, we have human reckless behavior, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

Mickoski emphasized that his team is surrounded by experts with whom he consults about the situation and whose advice he uses, and also indicated that a quick response was made to provide potable drinking water, and expressed gratitude to the citizens and companies that donated water, but also to all those who have patience.

Thanks also to the City of Skopje and the Public Enterprise Water Supply and Sewerage, which with its team participated in the hyperchlorination to provide technical water, and to all those who have patience. I hope that such cases will not occur in the future, the prosecution is doing its job, now we will see who is responsible, said Prime Minister Mickoski.