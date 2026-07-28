Mickoski: the protocols with Bulgaria should not be part of the EU negotiating framework

The protocols that govern historic issues are not part of the negotiating framework with the EU, but Bulgaria claims the opposite, saying that it was agreed with the previous Government, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, about the on-going dispute with Bulgaria which is blocking Macedonia’s EU accession.

We absolutely share the position that the protocols are not part of the negotiating framework. Unfortunately, the Bulgarian side claims that they are part of the framework and that it signed such an agreement with the previous government, in which, according to their claims, various promises were made. We, as a government, do not appreciate that the protocols should be part and we think they should not be part of the negotiating framework. We have had that position from day one. Unfortunately, the position of the other side is completely different, and that position is such, in our opinion, due to the capitulations of the previous government of SDSM and DUI and the then negotiating team, led by “the loser from Cair”, said Mickoski, hinting at former Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani who was negotiating the so-called French Proposal with Bulgaria.

The Prime Minister emphasized yesterday that constitutional amendments in their current form, and current conditions, will not happen and that he is ready to talk to anyone and everywhere until a solution is found that will be sustainable and will take us to the ultimate goal – EU membership. “And in the meantime, we will deliver on the reform agenda, we will create a better society, and better living conditions”, Mickoski emphasized.