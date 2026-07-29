Parliament withdraws law on investments necessary to make Skopje the European Cultural Capital for 2028

A proposed law on implementing the investments necessary for Skopje to be the European capital of culture in 2028 was withdrawn in Parliament today.

After discussions between the ruling majority and the opposition, the proposal was withdrawn to be reworked and will be put to vote likely after the summer holidays.

One objection came from the State Anti-corruption Commission (DKSK), which raised issues with the proposal that a new foundation is created that will carry out the necessary procurements and will not be bound by the law on public procurement. According to DKSK, this is in violation of the law and carries risk of corruption.