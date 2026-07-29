Charges need to follow after the Gostivar water poisoning scandal

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects criminal charges against the culprits responsible for the poisoning of the water supply in Gostivar with untreated water.

I call on the Prosecutor’s Office to check these allegations that I am now talking about and to initiate proceedings because these people, when they had the opportunity, did not take anything and did not protect the health of Gostivar residents. But, not only Gostivar residents, but also citizens in other municipalities. So, the Prosecutor’s Office must act on this information. And I expect the Prosecutor’s Office to immediately, today, enter the Institute of Public Health, the Food and Veterinary Agency, to check these allegations that I am talking about today, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister dismissed allegations from the opposition SDSM party about the water pollution incident, noting that the responsibility is with the local administration, which was elected with the support of SDSM. Mickoski reminded on the numerous disastrous failures by SDSM leader Venko Filipce when his party was in power, including the catastrophic fire at the Tetovo hospital and the Oncology Clinic corruption scandals.