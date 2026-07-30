Mickoski responds to SDSM comments about the water situation in Gostivar

At today’s session of the Parliament dedicated to parliamentary questions, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski spoke about the pollution of the drinking water in Gostivar, after questions about it from SDSM. The Prime Minister recalled the situation with drinking water at the time when SDSM leader Venko Filipce was Healthcare Minister.

There are people from your parliamentary group from Prilep. Reports from the Center for Public Health in Prilep in February 2019 refer to the cities of Prilep, Krushevo and Makedonski Brod. The report itself says that there is a defect in the water because we have a bacteriological defect and a physical-chemical defect in the samples. Nothing was done. Next report, in March 2019, again for the same cities, again issues and again nothing was done. I can list many such reports for you. There is a whole bunch of reports for Gostivar and the surrounding area. You were a minister at that time. Not only were your modular hospitals burning, but as a doctor you did not keep your oath. You allowed people to consume water that, to say the least, posed a risk to the health of those who consumed it, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that the number of defective water samples in Gostivar is decreasing and he expects that Gostivar residents will have proper drinking water in a few days, and at the same time he called on the Prosecutor’s Office to look into the allegations from past reports.