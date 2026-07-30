Two West Nile patients are in critical condition

Two older patients who contracted the West Nile virus are in critical condition, said Fadil Cana, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic.

The patients are aged 76 and 66, both are in critical condition and on mechanical ventilation in the intensive care unit. Three new patients from Skopje were admitted with brain inflamation caused by the virus and the lab tests are being done on them. The seven previous patients who were diagnosed are all from different parts of Skopje. One of them travelled to Greece recently.