Judge retires days after allowing a controversial businessman to flee the country

Bitola businessman Borce Markovski, notorious for the suspicious procurement contracts in the REK Bitola power plant, has fled Macedonia and is now hiding in Serbia. Markovski left the country shortly after the court restored his passport, that was previously withheld with an on-going investigation against him.

Several days after the scandal, judge Vulnet Vinca, who presided with the Struga court, went into retirement. Vinca was instrumental in returning Markovski his passport and allowing him to flee the country. Vince tried to remain a judge, and to postpone his retirement, but the Judicial Council refused this request.