“Macedonia now has lower inflation and faster wage growth than under SDSM”

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski pointed out the economic comparative parameters with which he said showed that GDP growth and pension growth are three times higher now than during the SDSM – DUI regime. Wages are also growing faster, fuel prices are the cheapest in the region despite the global crisis, and comparing inflation parameters, he emphasized that inflation in June 2026 is 3.4%, while inflation in June 2022, with the SDSM and DUI government, was 14.7%.

In response to a parliamentary question from Venko Filipce, Mickoski also pointed to the Hungarian loan, emphasizing that Hungary confirmed that it was a loan taken on preferential terms.

As a state, we have managed to secure cheap funds, or to be more precise, the cheapest of all other states that provided them at that time, and we spent half of those funds to repay a Eurobond of 500 million euros, and a quarter of the other half is being used by companies through a subsidized loan with an interest rate of 1.95%. The remaining 250 million, together with additional 250 million, has been used to finance projects in municipalities, including those several municipalities in which SDSM has mayors. I thought you would come out and praise why the state made such an arrangement that the Hungarian state itself says is on preferential terms, that Hungarian citizens would have to pay 250 million euros in additional interest, etc., and you are coming out again and saying things that are not true,” Mickoski replied to Filipe.

Fuel prices are a matter for the stock market – it is not about whether the entrepreneurial abilities of this government are good or not, just like when you were a minister and just like we were nailed to the bottom or the top in terms of the number of deaths during the corona crisis when you were trying to purchase vaccines that you did not purchase through a company whose main activity is trading in citrus fruits in Hong Kong. I expect that the prosecution will take it into its own hands to investigate this case, Mickoski added.

The Prime Minister continued with comparative economic parameters for the SDSM-DUI government and the VMRO-DPMNE-led government.

Related to the economy, June 2026- June 2022, the same months, with this crisis now being convincingly more severe than the one in June 2022, especially when it comes to pressure and inflationary movements. I analyzed twelve countries in the region – Serbia, Albania, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Croatia, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Romania, Turkey. June 2022, the SDSM government with DUI, the inflation was 14.7%. We were eighth of these twelve countries with 14.7%. June 2026 – the rate is 3.4%, we are ranked third, we share third place together with Albania. Serbia has 2.7%, behind us are Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Croatia, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Romania, Turkey. In June 2022, Albania, Slovenia, Greece, Croatia, Montenegro, Kosovo, etc. were al ahead of us. These are the facts, Mickoski said.

About salaries and incomes. Average salary in the country in July 2017 was 22,671 denars. Average salary in May 2024 – 41,252 denars. In 83 months of the SDSM and DUI government, the average monthly salary increased by 224 denars per month. Average salary July 2024 was 40,961 denars and the average salary in May 2026 was 49,544 days. In 23 months of VMRO-DPMNE-led government we have a monthly increase of 373 denars. I am talking about a net salary of a total of 66.5% more, compared to the period when SDSM was the government, added Mickoski.