Mickoski pledges to get to the bottom of the judicial scandal in Bitola

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced an investigation and called for charges after Bitola businessman Borce Markovski was allowed by the local court and prosecutors to flee the country into Serbia. Markovski was suspected in serious corruption scandals involving the REK Bitola power plant.

I guarantee you that the case won’t end like this. I will personally follow up on this process, said the Prime Minister who was visiting Bitola today. Mickoski said that there are differences between the report submitted by the Bitola prosecutors to the court and the one kept at the prosecutor’s office.

The Markovski Company was a major subcontractor to REK Bitola, especially under the SDSM regime. His lawyer left the country and is also believed to be in Serbia. Judge Vulnet Vinca, from the Struga criminal court, who ordered that Markovski can have his passport back, retired several days after the scandalous decision.