Ahmeti fears he may face war crimes charges

DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti, in a guest appearance on KohaCast, said that he has information that there are initiatives in the Macedonian Constitutional Court to reopen the war crimes cases that were delegated to the Hague Tribunal.

These cases included murder and torture of civilians and the cutting off of water supply to the city of Kumanovo, carried out by Ahmeti’s UCK/NLA guerrilla group during the 2001 civil war that he started. The cases were given by Macedonian prosecutors to the Hague Tribunal for war crimes, as part of the internationally led peace process after the war, and the Tribunal only decided to put to trial the only case that included the Macedonian forces, effectively giving Ahmeti amnesty for war crimes.

Ahmeti said that if old wounds are opened, the pain is greater than when new wounds are opened. “I have information that there are initiatives in the Constitutional Court to reopen the cases of the Hague Tribunal to file an indictment against the National Liberation Army for war crimes. Not that it scares me, but opening old wounds is more painful than opening a new wound. These are cases that we closed more than 20 years ago,” Ahmeti said.