VMRO: SDSM should call on Gostivar Mayor Limani to resign

SDSM needs to rein in its coalition partners and call on Gostivar Mayor Valbon Limani to resign, after the disastrous water pollution scandal, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement. Thousands of citizens of Gostivar had to seek medical assistance after the local authorities pumped untreated water directly into the city supply. Limani is from the coalition of Arben Taravari and DUI, and won office supported by SDSM.

To SDS and Venko Filipce it’s always someone else who is at fault. It was the same with the tragedy at the modular Covid hospital in Tetovo, where they blamed the extension cord, but not Venko Filipce who was Healthcare Minister and signed the procedure to set up the hospital. With the case in Gostivar, the investigation is underway, all documents related to the case are being investigated, and the most responsible individuals are detained. This is in contrast to when SDS was in power and Filipce was Healthcare Minister, and the water in Gostivar was routinelly polluted with bacteria. If SDS want some part of the public to trust in their intentions and sincere care for public health, they should call Mayor Limani, who they supported in the election, to resign, VMRO said.