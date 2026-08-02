Spain needs a VOX led Government, says Orban after the Ceuta incident

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged Spaniards to elect the VOX party in power, in light of the dramatic migrant insurgency in the enclave of Ceuta earlier this month.

What is happening in Ceuta is yet another reminder of why Spain, and Europe, desperately need a VOX government. Europe needs leaders who will defend its borders, restore order and put the safety of their own citizens first. Santiago Abascal is ready to do exactly that. Vamos, Santiago!, said Orban, sharing footage of the incidents in Ceuta, where about 50,000 Moroccans and citizens of other African countries overwhelmed the lightly defended perimeter of the city, shocking Spain and much of Europe.