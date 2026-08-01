“For the first time in decades Gostivar will have truly clean water”

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated today that the process of normalizing the water supply in Gostivar is in its final phase and expressed his expectation that as of today, the citizens will receive water that will be safe not only for technical use, but also for drinking and food preparation. The water supply was badly polluted by the local authorities which pumped untreated water into the supply.

Responding to questions about the opposition’s accusations regarding the state of the water supply and the implementation of the hyperchlorination process, Mickoski emphasized that the Government reacted immediately after the problem arose and took specific measures to protect citizens.

As a state, we have provided clean drinking water for the residents of Gostivar. I thank all socially responsible companies and individuals who have stepped in with donations and helped in this situation, stated the Prime Minister.

He reiterated that, according to the information so far, the pollution occurred due to the negligent actions of employees of the local water company.

The prosecution is already handling the case. There are people who have been secured and questioned, and I expect the investigation to be further expanded, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister assessed that the situation is improving significantly and expressed hope that Gostivar will soon have completely bacteriologically safe drinking water.

I believe that for the first time in many years, citizens will use water that is completely bacteriologically safe. However, a little more patience is needed, because the process is being carried out carefully and in accordance with all health standards, Mickoski stressed.