Milososki: our current struggle is with the demography

Deputy Parliament Speaker Antonio Milososki, who lead the parliamentary delegation to mark Ilinden in Krusevo, in his address from Meckin Kamen said that our most important uprising today is not with rifles but the responsibility to create a family and raise children. Milososki emphasized that demography is our new fight for Macedonia.

Krusevo is the city that is a symbol of the struggle for freedom and statehood, but today there are several times fewer first-graders than in past decades. Unfortunately, the same is true in Prilep, Struga, Strumica, Debar and Skopje. What will the monuments be worth if there are no children’s hands that will lay a wreath before the sacrifice of the Ilinden warriors? How much will the Macedonian language be worth if there is no one to speak it and pass it on to their grandchildren? Will schools be worth it if there is no childish chatter in them? Brothers and sisters. Our uprising is not the rifle and the cherry tree cannon, but the responsibility to create a family and raise responsible generations. Demography is our new fight for Macedonia. Demography is not just statistics. Demography is the baby’s cry and the parents’ joyful tears. Young students who bring hope for success. Demography is a family full of children and full of faith that happiness is greater when there are more sisters and brothers in the home, Milososki said.

He pointed out that Pitu Guli’s self-sacrifice gives us a clear obligation – not to be the generation that inherited a state, but left empty homes and empty schools.

Pitu Guli, the hero who died here at the age of 38, was not only an idealist and a revolutionary. Pitu Guli was a husband and father of four children. He died defending exactly what was most sacred to him – his family and his homeland Macedonia. The Ilinden people planted a tree under whose shade they knew they would probably never sit. But they planted it. So that descendants could enjoy the fruits of that sacrifice. That is the greatness of a generation, not only in what it creates for itself, but in what it is ready to leave to those who have not yet been born, said the Vice President of the Parliament.